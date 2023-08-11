Ather Energy is gearing up to unveil three novel electric scooters today. The much-awaited occasion is slated for noon and will be streamed on YouTube. Through a series of preliminary teasers, the company has officially announced the introduction of a trio of fresh scooters. While the identity of one - the Ather 450S - has been disclosed, the veil of secrecy shrouds the other two offerings.

As per media reports, the Ather 450S is positioned to serve as a more budget-friendly electric scooter, aiming to bolster Ather Energy's market share in the fiercely competitive electric scooter industry. This model is anticipated to directly rival the upcoming Ola S1 Air, slated for launch in the near future.

According to a report by Business Today, the Ather 450S is likely to adopt a design akin to the Ather 450X, incorporating similar stylistic elements such as LED headlamps, streamlined indicators, and a distinct LED taillight. However, there might be a variation in the instrument cluster. It is anticipated that the Ather 450S will feature a non-touch LCD display, distinguishing it from the fully touchscreen interface of the 450X. The forthcoming model will house a smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 115 km and a maximum speed of 90 km/h. The company has officially stated that the starting price will be ₹1,29,999.

Additional information regarding the other models is still pending, but Ather may introduce updated versions based on the Ather 450X platform. Following a recent adjustment to the FAME-2 subsidy program, the prices of the 450X were raised, now spanning from ₹1.47 lakh to ₹1.67 lakh. In contrast, the Ather 450S is positioned to commence at a more affordable price. There's a possibility of an intermediary variant that could serve as a link, filling the price differential between these two models.

Reportedly, the anticipated changes for the Ather 450S encompass the replacement of the 7-inch TFT touchscreen found on the 450X with a more cost-effective LCD unit. The 90 km/h peak speed from the 450X could remain unaltered. Additionally, there's a possibility of a slightly less powerful motor in comparison to the brand's flagship offering.

Taking the center stage is expected to be the Ather 450S. Positioned to compete with counterparts such as the Ola S1 Air and TVS iQUBE, this new entrant targets the moderately more affordable segment of the electric scooter market. Alongside the Ather 450S, the event could also unveil a updated iteration of the flagship Ather 450X electric scooter.