Ather Energy set to electrify the market with triple scooter launch: What to expect and how to watch livestream2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Ather Energy to unveil three new electric scooters, including the budget-friendly Ather 450S, in a livestream event.
Ather Energy is gearing up to unveil three novel electric scooters today. The much-awaited occasion is slated for noon and will be streamed on YouTube. Through a series of preliminary teasers, the company has officially announced the introduction of a trio of fresh scooters. While the identity of one - the Ather 450S - has been disclosed, the veil of secrecy shrouds the other two offerings.