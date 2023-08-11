According to a report by Business Today, the Ather 450S is likely to adopt a design akin to the Ather 450X, incorporating similar stylistic elements such as LED headlamps, streamlined indicators, and a distinct LED taillight. However, there might be a variation in the instrument cluster. It is anticipated that the Ather 450S will feature a non-touch LCD display, distinguishing it from the fully touchscreen interface of the 450X. The forthcoming model will house a smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 115 km and a maximum speed of 90 km/h. The company has officially stated that the starting price will be ₹1,29,999.

