Atmanirbhar Bharat: Govt clears 10 companies for mobile phone PLI scheme

The international mobile phone manufacturing companies that are approved under mobile phone segment are Samsung, Foxconn Hon Hai, Rising Star, Wistron and Pegatron. Out of these, 3 companies namely Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron are contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones. Apple (37%) and Samsung (22%) together account for nearly 60% of global sales revenue of mobile phones and this scheme is expected to increase their manufacturing base manifold in the country. The invoice value of phones manufactured by these companies is to be ₹15,000 and above, as already notified by the government.