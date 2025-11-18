Attention Gamers! Roblox to implement age verification on platform's chat feature — Steps to follow, other details

Gaming platform Roblox Corporation, which faced criticism and lawsuits over child safety, on Tuesday announced an age-based verification system due to which users will only be able to chat with people in the similar age group.

Users can confirm their age through facial age checks through company's ‘Facial Age Estimation technology’. The users can also confirm their age group through ID verification.

In August 2025, Louisiana sued the online gaming platform, alleging that that Roblox failed to implement effective safety measures to protect child users from adult predators, reported AP.

Matt Kaufman, Chief Safety Officer at Roblox, said that by requiring facial age checks to access chat features, they are helping create an age-appropriate environment for every user.

"We encourage the broader industry to adopt similar standards.” Matt added.

When will Roblox implement new feature? Roblox will implement the feature during the first week of December. The enforcement will began in select markets including Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. The implementation of the new feature in other parts of the world will start in early January.

What are the age groups? According to the company, the users will be able to chat with others in their age group and similar age groups after completing the age check process.

The age groups range from under nine, nine to 12, 13 to 15, 16 to 17, 18 to 20 and over 21.

However, chat in experiences for users who are under the age of nine, will be turned to default off, unless a parent provides consent after an age check. Whereas, chat outside of experiences will remain restricted for users under 13.

Based on facial age estimation, if users are placed in the under 13 age group certain personal data — including your email and phone number — will be removed from Roblox.

Steps to complete age check — Users will see a prompt in the app asking to verify the age.

— They will need to grant permission for Roblox to access the device’s camera.

— Users will have to follow the on-screen instructions — including centering on the screen and turning face to the left and right.

— Steps to confirm age group through ID verification? Users can use documents such as a driver’s license, passport, residency card, or any other government-issued identification document with their picture on it.

— Log in to your account

— Go to Settings

— Select the Account Info tab

— Add birthdate and click on ‘Verify My Age’

— Scan the QR code on pp-up with your mobile device.

— You will be asked to capture a selfie to verify that you are the same person as the one on your photo ID.

What if your age is wrongly estimated? According to the company, if the users believe that their age was incorrectly estimated as under 13, they will have 48 hours to verify their age from the time the facial age estimation was completed.

What are the steps?

— Go to Settings

—Account Info