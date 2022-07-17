Attention Wordle fans, the viral sensation is becoming a board game
The physical version of the digital word game is set to launch in October
Wordle, digital word game, board game, Wordle: The Party Game
BY ALYSSA LUKPAT | UPDATED JUL 15, 2022 10:06 AM EDT
Wordle, the viral internet word game, is becoming a board game for sale later this year.
The board game, which will be called “Wordle: The Party Game," is an evolution of the digital game that became a viral sensation and was acquired by the New York Times. It will hit the market in October, according to Hasbro Inc. and the Times.
Wordle, which offers players six tries a day to guess a five-letter word, was created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer from New York. He created a prototype for the game in 2013 before resurrecting it during the pandemic for his partner, who enjoys word games.
When the Times bought Wordle in January for a price “in the low-seven figures," Mr. Wardle said the game “has gotten bigger than I ever imagined."
Now the Times is betting that Wordle’s success will translate from the screen to the physical world.
The board-game version of Wordle comes with dry-erase boards on which users mark down a secret word devised by one of the players, the Times and Hasbro said in a joint statement Thursday. The player who needs the fewest guesses wins.
Until its October launch, the board game is available to preorder in North America for $19.99, the Times and Hasbro said. The board game will be sold by Hasbro, Amazon.com Inc., Target Corp. and Walmart Inc.
A Times spokeswoman said Friday that “Wordle: The Party Game" was the first board game the company was set to release in years. It previously had crossword board games in 1985 and 1997, the spokeswoman said.
Wordle has spawned a number of spinoff versions since its launch, including Cloudle, which challenges players to guess a city’s weather forecast, and Subwaydle, a New York-subway themed puzzle.
Spotify Technology SA said Tuesday that it was acquiring Heardle, a game in which players have six tries to guess a song title based on its opening notes. Spotify didn’t disclose deal terms.