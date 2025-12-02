Australia rolls out AI roadmap, steps back from tougher rules

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia on Tuesday unveiled a roadmap to ramp up the adoption of artificial intelligence across its economy but said it would rely on existing laws to manage emerging risks, stepping back from earlier plans for tougher rules on high-risk scenarios.

Australia currently has no specific AI laws though the centre-left Labor government last year signalled it would introduce voluntary guidelines amid concerns over privacy, safety and transparency.

In its National AI Plan released on Tuesday, Labor said it would focus on luring investment in advanced data centres, building AI skills to support and protect jobs, and ensuring public safety as AI becomes more integrated into daily life.

"The government's regulatory approach to AI will continue to build on Australia's robust existing legal and regulatory frameworks, ensuring that established laws remain the foundation for addressing and mitigating AI-related risks," it said in the plan.

Agencies and regulators will remain responsible for identifying and managing potential AI-related harms within their sectors, it said.

The roadmap comes after the government last month said it would set up an AI Safety Institute in 2026 to help authorities monitor emerging risks and respond to threats.

Global regulators have increasingly raised concerns about misinformation associated with generative AI tools such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, as their use becomes widespread.

Federal Industry Minister Tim Ayres said the AI roadmap aims to ensure Australians can benefit from new technology while maintaining a balance between innovation and risk management.

"As the technology continues to evolve, we will continue to refine and strengthen this plan to seize new opportunities and act decisively to keep Australians safe," Ayres said.

But Australian Catholic University Associate Professor Niusha Shafiabady said there were critical gaps in the government's updated AI roadmap.

"The plan is ambitious in unlocking data and boosting productivity, but it leaves critical gaps in accountability, sovereignty, sustainability, and democratic oversight," Shafiabady said.

"Without addressing these unexplored areas, Australia risks building an AI economy that is efficient but not equitable or trusted."