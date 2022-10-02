Auto power on/off feature on Android phone: Here’s how to enable

In a related news, Google Chrome on Android will soon start counting the total number of tabs that users have opened separately. In the previous year, Google Chrome started creating Tab Groups on Android where the number of tabs opened inside a group is shown as a single tab beside the Omnibox. The technology giant seems to have started rolling out Chrome version 106 on Android and this update is likely to change the behaviour of these Tab Groups. Currently, Google Chrome counts all the sites opened inside a tab in a single group. So, when users have four sites opened in one tab and two sites in another, the indicator will show the count as two counts.