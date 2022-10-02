Auto power on/off feature on Android phone: Here’s how to enable

Your Android phone comes with a feature to schedule automatic turn off and turn on the device. The feature comes handy when you wish to stay away from distractions, especially during sleep, meditation sessions and more.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Have an important meeting to attend to and want no distraction from random calls and messages on your phone? One option is to turn on the airplane mode on your device. But that works for occasional meets and events. But what if there are regular meetings during specific hours of the day. Your Android phone comes with a feature to schedule automatic turn off and turn on the device. The feature comes handy when you wish to stay away from distractions, especially during sleep, meditation sessions and more.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Have an important meeting to attend to and want no distraction from random calls and messages on your phone? One option is to turn on the airplane mode on your device. But that works for occasional meets and events. But what if there are regular meetings during specific hours of the day. Your Android phone comes with a feature to schedule automatic turn off and turn on the device. The feature comes handy when you wish to stay away from distractions, especially during sleep, meditation sessions and more.
By enabling the auto turn off/on feature, your Android smartphone will power on and off automatically during the set time, giving you relief from manually booting the device. Here’s a step-by-step guide to turn on the feature
By enabling the auto turn off/on feature, your Android smartphone will power on and off automatically during the set time, giving you relief from manually booting the device. Here’s a step-by-step guide to turn on the feature
Step 1- Go to settings on your phone
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 1- Go to settings on your phone
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 2- Scroll down and look for System Settings tab
Step 2- Scroll down and look for System Settings tab
Step 3- Tap on the Schedule power on/off button
Step 3- Tap on the Schedule power on/off button
Step 4- Here, you can select the time as per your need when you wish to boot the device
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 4- Here, you can select the time as per your need when you wish to boot the device
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 5- once you have done that, turn on the toggle for both power off and power on options
Step 5- once you have done that, turn on the toggle for both power off and power on options
In a related news, Google Chrome on Android will soon start counting the total number of tabs that users have opened separately. In the previous year, Google Chrome started creating Tab Groups on Android where the number of tabs opened inside a group is shown as a single tab beside the Omnibox. The technology giant seems to have started rolling out Chrome version 106 on Android and this update is likely to change the behaviour of these Tab Groups. Currently, Google Chrome counts all the sites opened inside a tab in a single group. So, when users have four sites opened in one tab and two sites in another, the indicator will show the count as two counts.
In a related news, Google Chrome on Android will soon start counting the total number of tabs that users have opened separately. In the previous year, Google Chrome started creating Tab Groups on Android where the number of tabs opened inside a group is shown as a single tab beside the Omnibox. The technology giant seems to have started rolling out Chrome version 106 on Android and this update is likely to change the behaviour of these Tab Groups. Currently, Google Chrome counts all the sites opened inside a tab in a single group. So, when users have four sites opened in one tab and two sites in another, the indicator will show the count as two counts.