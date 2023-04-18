ChatGPT has created a lot of headlines in the past few months and currently, users across professions are using the artificial intelligence platform to make their life easy. But, this seems to be just beginning as the GPT-4 powered AutoGPT is promising the next level.

AutoGPT, despite being developed on the ChatGPT architecture, possesses distinct features that set it apart from its predecessor. Notably, AutoGPT has the capability to independently make decisions, a characteristic that is absent in ChatGPT. Additionally, AutoGPT can prompt itself and generate all the necessary prompts to successfully accomplish a given task.

But, ChatGPT is still ahead of AutoGPT in one aspect and that is the comfort with which we can access the platform. While ChatGPT just requires a browser and an internet connection, accessing AutoGPT is a little complex process.

How to download and access AutoGPT:

AutoGPT is developed by Significant Gravitas and posted on GitHub on March 30, 2023, this open-source Python application needs a GitHub application, Python 3.8 application, an OpenAI API key, a PINECONE API key.

Scared of tech jargons, let's take it step by step.

1. Go to gitforwindows.org and download the Git for Windows which will help you to pull GitHub repositories directly on your system.

2. Go to python.org and download the latest version of the application or at least Python 3.8.

3. While installing python make sure you enable enable “Add python.exe to PATH" and then go ahead with the installation.

4. Choose the drive and create a new folder named AutoGPT.

5. Go to command bar of the folder and type cmd which will open the command window

6. Now on GitHub, search AutoGPT and open the file on the one with maximum stars.

7. Click on Code and copy then copy the HTTPS code.

8. On the command window, E:\AI\AutoGPT> git clone paste the HTTPS code and press enter, in your AutoGPT folder all GitHub files will be visible.

9. Go back to the AutoGPT page of GitHub and copy the required dependencies- pip install -r requirements.txt

10. Open the AutoGPT folder and open Command bar again, now paste the required dependencies link after E:\AI\AutoGPT> and press enter

11. Now AutoGPT is installed on your system, in the AutoGPT folder click open the .env.tempelate file in notepad

12. Now go to pinecone.io and create a pinecone key for AutoGPT

13. Paste the pinecone key and region in the .eve.tempelate file

14. Now go to platform.openai.com/account/api-keys and click create you own secret OpenAI key. Paste the key in the .env.tempelate file.

15. Save the .env.tempelate file and rename the file to .env

16. Your AutoGPT is ready to use, just got to the command bar and write E:\AI\AutoGPT> python scripts/main .py