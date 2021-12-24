Automation Anywhere acquires cloud computing firm FortressIQ

In September, Bloomberg reported that Automation Anywhere is preparing to file for an initial public offering (IPO) later this year. The company, which is banked by Softbank’s Vision Fund, was said to be valued at $6.8 billion in 2019 when it raised a Series B round worth $290 million. SoftBank had invested $300 million in the American firm in 2018. It is also backed by Salesforce Ventures and Goldman Sachs.