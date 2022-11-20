Autonomous delivery and work drones will still need a human minder

Today, Phantom Auto’s remote operators take control of a forklift truck for all of its operations. But soon semi-autonomous forklift trucks will run on their own for mundane tasks like moving from one end of a warehouse to another, Mr. Katz says. “By 2030 you’re going to have human operators doing the complex work, such as loading or unloading a trailer, placing pallets in variable racking heights. But for the less-complex elements you’re going to have technology taking over," he says. “So it’s going to be humans working hand-in-hand with autonomy, and that is how unmanned vehicles are really going to actually deploy."