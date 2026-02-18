AWS, Cloudflare down? Users report outage, Amazon denies disruption

Over a thousand users across the United States reported on Tuesday night that Amazon Web Services (AWS) was down. Additionally, several users also reported that Cloudflare was facing disruptions.

“User reports indicate problems with Amazon Web Services since 8:20 PM EST,” outage tracking website Downdetector posted on X.

According to the Downdetector website, over 1,100 users in the United States reported an AWS outage on Tuesday night (local time).

However, Amazon Web Services in a statement on X denied the reports.

“AWS services are operating normally today, but an event elsewhere on the internet has prompted some inaccurate speculation on social media. The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the #AWS Health Dashboard,” it said, replying to Downdetector's post.

The latest AWS down report comes a day after users across the world had flagged similar issues. In January, too, users had reported similar problems on the platform, with Amazon denying the AWS outage.

That time, reports of problems peaked around 7 am IST, as more than 4,300 users in the US flagged issues with AWS.

In October last year, a massive AWS outage had affected popular platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Perplexity AI and Snapchat. Other services such as Roblox, McDonald’s, Coinbase, Canva and Goodreads also faced issues, leading to a massive social media chatter.

