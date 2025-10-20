AWS down: Perplexity, Snapchat, Canva, Microsoft 365, Hinge and all the top websites affected by massive outage

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) issue has led to many of the popular services like Perplexity, Canva, Amazon, Fortnite, Microsoft 365, and others to come to a standstill. As per Downdetector, there have been over 1,100 reports of the AWS outage reported on the platform in India alone. Meanwhile, over 5,000 reports have been reported in the US.

​Most complaints are from US-EAST-1, while 16% each are from US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2.

​AWS has confirmed the issue on a status page, stating, "We can confirm significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region as well. During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases. Engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue and fully understanding the root cause."

​Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has confirmed that the AI platform is facing issues due to the recent AWS service disruption. He wrote on X, "Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it."

​Here's a list of all the websites affected by the AWS outage.

50 Websites affected by AWS outage: • Amazon

• Amazon Alexa

• Amazon Music

• Amazon Prime Video

• Amazon Web Services

• Ancestry

• Asana

• Atlassian

• Bank Of Scotland

• Blink Security

• BT

• Clash Of Clans

• Clash Royale

• Coinbase

• Dead By Daylight

• EE

• Epic Games Store

• Eventbrite

• Flickr

• Fortnite

• Government Gateway services (including HMRC)

• Halifax

• Hay Day

• Hinge

• HMRC

• IMDB

• Jira Software

• Just Eat

• Life360

• Lloyds Bank

• Microsoft 365

• My Fitness Pal

• Peloton

• Perplexity AI

• Playstation Network

• Pokemon Go

• Ring

• Roblox

• Rocket League

• Signal

• Sky Mobile

• Slack

• Smartsheet

• Snapchat

• Strava

• Square

• Tidal

• WhatsApp

• Wordle

• Xero