AWS gears up to prepare local talent for cloud careers in India

“The industry demand for cloud adoption is far outpacing the number cloud-skilled workers available, leaving organizations struggling to find and hire the talent needed to implement cloud services. To overcome the lack of supply, cloud talent must be cultivated from non-traditional sources. AWS re/Start brings new talent into the cloud ecosystem by skilling unemployed and underemployed individuals with little or no technology experience and preparing them to launch a cloud career," said Amit Mehta, head of AWS Training and Certification – India, Amazon Internet Services.