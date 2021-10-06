Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AWS gears up to prepare local talent for cloud careers in India

AWS gears up to prepare local talent for cloud careers in India

ZS, a global professional services firm, embarked on a journey to deliver true digital transformation to its clients and realized the importance of embracing a cloud-based, automation-centric approach to achieve the desired result.
01:00 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • AWS re/Start is a free skills-development and job training program that prepares learners for cloud computing careers. The 12-week program is offered with no cost to learners, and previous technology experience is not required to apply

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com, on Wednesday launched its ‘re/Start’ programme in India to help develop cloud computing skills in local talent and provide job opportunities to the unemployed and underemployed population.

AWS re/Start is a free skills-development and job training program that prepares learners for cloud computing careers. The 12-week program is offered with no cost to learners, and previous technology experience is not required to apply.

Digitally skilled workers currently represent 12% of India’s workforce, according to consulting firm AlphaBeta. However, the number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025. Currently in India, 76% of digital workers expect cloud computing will be a required competency for them to perform their jobs proficiently by 2025. AWS re/Start aims to address this challenge by delivering free training and supporting participants as they launch cloud computing careers.

AWS re/Start is a skills-based training program that covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills and practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing. “Through real-world, scenario-based exercises, labs, and coursework, students build Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills. The program prepares participants for entry-level cloud roles in operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and more," AWS said in a statement.

In addition, the program prepares and covers the cost for participants to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification exam, so they can validate cloud skills with an industry-recognized credential.

In India, AWS re/Start will host cohorts based in six cities – Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram. The program collaborates with five local education organizations, including EduBridge Learning, Edujobs Academy, iPrimed Education, Rooman.Net, and Vinsys IT Services, to deliver virtual training by an expert instructor. AWS re/Start will work with these organizations to connect program graduates to potential employers.

“The industry demand for cloud adoption is far outpacing the number cloud-skilled workers available, leaving organizations struggling to find and hire the talent needed to implement cloud services. To overcome the lack of supply, cloud talent must be cultivated from non-traditional sources. AWS re/Start brings new talent into the cloud ecosystem by skilling unemployed and underemployed individuals with little or no technology experience and preparing them to launch a cloud career," said Amit Mehta, head of AWS Training and Certification – India, Amazon Internet Services.

