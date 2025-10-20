AWS says it has fixed the problem that crippled half the internet but many popular apps are still down

​Amazon Web Services (AWS) has said that it has fixed the underlying issue which caused the outage for most popular websites like Perplexity, Reddit, Snapchat, Hinge, and more.

​“The underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS service operations are succeeding normally now. Some requests may be throttled while we work toward full resolution,” AWS said on a status page.

​While some services like Perplexity, Robinhood, and the British tax authority HMRC said that the outage was resolved, many others like Reddit and Snapchat are still getting back on their feet.

​In a post on X, Srinivas confirmed that Perplexity is back online. He wrote, “Perplexity and Comet are back up, running, and stable for the last two hours. Thanks for waiting!”

What is AWS? Why did AWS issue take down half the internet? AWS is the world’s largest cloud platform. Popular companies rent out computing power, storage, and networking from AWS instead of running their own servers. The company occupies about a third of the cloud market.

Startups to giant corporations and governement bodies rely on AWS to build their digital services. Given that a vast portion of the internet relies on AWS for its fundamental infrastrucuture, it causes a domino effect across the internet when a part of the service fails.

Even if the affected app doesn't directly run on AWS, it may depend on some other service relies on it.

For instance, an e-commerce platform may not directly rely on AWS but the payment provider they use may do, which could lead them to not being able to make any sales.

Top companies affected by AWS outage: Here's the exhaustive list of websites which were affected by the AWS outage:

• Amazon Alexa

• Amazon Music

• Amazon Prime Video

• Amazon Web Services

• Ancestry

• Asana

• Atlassian

• Bank Of Scotland

• Blink Security

• BT

• Clash Of Clans

• Clash Royale

• Coinbase

• Dead By Daylight

• Duolingo

• EE

• Epic Games Store

• Eventbrite

• Flickr

• Government Gateway services (including HMRC)

• Halifax

• Hay Day

• Hinge

• HMRC

• IMDB

• Jira Software

• Just Eat

• Life360

• Lloyds Bank

• Microsoft 365

• My Fitness Pal

• Peloton

• Perplexity AI

• Playstation Network

• Pokemon Go

• Ring

• Roblox

• Rocket League

• Signal

• Sky Mobile

• Slack

• Smartsheet

• Snapchat

• Strava

• Square

• Tidal

• WhatsApp

• Wordle

• Xero