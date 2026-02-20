AWS suffered outages after engineers used internal AI tools, employees raise concerns: Report

Amazon Web Services has experienced at least two outages in the last few months due to its in-house AI coding assistants, according to a report by Financial Times. Reportedly, the disruptions have raised doubts about the tech giant's ability to roll out these coding assistants.

The company had suffered a 13-hour outage in December to a system used by its customers due to an engineer allowing Amazon's Kiro AI assistant to make autonomous changes.

The report noted that the agentic tool determined that the best course of action was to “delete and recreate the environment”. Amazon is also said to have posted an internal postmortem of the ‘outage’ surrounding the AWS system.

Reportedly, it was the second time in recent months in which one of Amazon's AI tools had been at the centre of a service disruption.

“We’ve already seen at least two production outages [in the past few months]… The engineers let the AI [agent] resolve an issue without intervention. The outages were small but entirely foreseeable,” FT quoted an AWS employee as saying.

AWS is said to be looking to build and deploy AI agents capable of taking actions independently on behalf of users. The company is said to be looking to sell this technology to outside customers as well.

Amazon reacts to AWS outage: The tech giant told FT that it was “coincidence that AI tools were involved” and that “the same issue could occur with any developer tool or manual action”.

“In both instances, this was user error, not AI error,” Amazon added while stating that it had not seen evidence that mistakes were more common with AI tools.

It also added that the December incident was an “extremely limited event” which only affected a single service in parts of mainland China. Amazon added that the second incident did not have an impact on an “extremely limited” event.

The FT report, while citing Amazon employees, says that the group's AI tools were treated as an extension of an operator and were given the same permissions. In both the cases, the engineers involved were not required to get a second person's approval before making changes, as would have normally been the case.

Meanwhile, Amazon responded by saying that its Kiro tool “requests authorisation before taking any action” but the engineer involved in the December incident had “broader permissions than expected — a user access control issue, not an AI autonomy issue”.