Baidu sues app developers and Apple over fake Ernie bot app on App Store1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 08:41 AM IST
- Baidu announced that it has filed lawsuits against both the app developers behind the counterfeit versions of its Ernie bot and Apple in Beijing Haidian People's Court.
Baidu, the Chinese search engine, has taken legal action against both Apple and "relevant" app developers for distributing fake copies of its recently launched Ernie bot app on the App Store. Ernie, which utilizes artificial intelligence technology, has been dubbed as the most comparable alternative to the US-developed chatbot ChatGPT in China.
