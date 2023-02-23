Baidu's Ernie Bot inspired by ChatGPT to power company's all operations

During a conference call with analysts, Baidu's CEO Robin Li revealed that the company's first step will be to integrate Ernie Bot into its search service, with the aim of attracting new users and increasing market share in a profitable manner. Following this, the company plans to expand the bot's availability to its intelligent driving unit and business partners. Baidu also expects a growing number of entrepreneurs and business owners to build their own models and applications on Baidu's AI Cloud.