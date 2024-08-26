Bajaj Auto to launch new CNG motorcycle launch, plans for Ethanol and electric vehicles by FY25: Report
Bajaj Auto plans to launch a new CNG motorcycle soon, along with ethanol-fueled motorcycles and three-wheelers by FY25, and a range of electric scooters and motorcycles within the same fiscal year.
Indian two-wheelers manufacturing company Bajaj Auto is reportedly gearing up to unveil a series of new clean energy vehicles. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Bajaj, the CEO of Bajaj Auto, revealed that the company is set to "soon introduce another CNG motorcycle," building on the momentum of the recently launched Freedom 125, which holds the distinction of being the world’s first motorcycle powered by CNG.