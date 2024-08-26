Bajaj Auto plans to launch a new CNG motorcycle soon, along with ethanol-fueled motorcycles and three-wheelers by FY25, and a range of electric scooters and motorcycles within the same fiscal year.

Indian two-wheelers manufacturing company Bajaj Auto is reportedly gearing up to unveil a series of new clean energy vehicles. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Bajaj, the CEO of Bajaj Auto, revealed that the company is set to "soon introduce another CNG motorcycle," building on the momentum of the recently launched Freedom 125, which holds the distinction of being the world's first motorcycle powered by CNG.

Moreover, Bajaj Auto has ambitious plans to showcase ethanol-fueled motorcycles and three-wheelers in the coming month, with market introductions scheduled for FY25, reported the publication.

As per the report, the company is also preparing to release a range of both budget-friendly and high-end electric scooters within the same fiscal year, with a new Chetak platform anticipated to debut early next year.

During the interview, the CEO of Bajaj Auto shared insights on the expected timelines for electric motorcycles, stating, "The edge that motorcycles had over scooters in the internal combustion engine (ICE) format is diminished with EVs. Scooters, in their electric form, offer much more potential than motorcycles."

The report added that these endeavors are part of Bajaj Auto’s larger objective to reach monthly sales of 100,000 clean energy vehicles by the festive season. Speaking on the company’s progress, Bajaj stated, "We are on the verge of achieving monthly sales and production of 100,000 clean energy vehicles by this festive season."

The Freedom 125, which is equipped with a 2 kg CNG cylinder and a 2-litre petrol tank, boasts an impressive range of up to 330 km. To date, 2,000 units have already been dispatched.