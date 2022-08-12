Banned BGMI game downloaded more than 100 mn times

Like PUBG Mobile, BGMI too had become the go-to game for Indian eSports in its short stint. The combined prize pool of some of the top BGMI tournaments in 2022 was about ₹6-8 crores. In comparison, the yearly prize pool of Valorant, the second biggest eSports game in India, is not even 15% of BGMI, said Devdeep Dhar, a professional gamer. The BGMI Master series held in July by Nodwin Gaming was the first eSports tournament to be ever telecast on an Indian TV channel. The ban on BGMI is now expected to hit Krafton’s profits in the September quarter, and may also impact the overall gaming industry in India in the second half of 2022.