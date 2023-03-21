Barack Obama and Angela Merkel's AI-generated beach day post goes viral! Details

The popularity of AI-generated images on social media has been steadily increasing, with artists using AI-powered programs to create intriguing pictures such as scary nighttime scenes of Old Delhi and astronauts as brides. The latest addition to this trend is an Instagram post that depicts Barack Obama and Angela Merkel enjoying a day at the beach together, with the AI-generated images of the duo being eerily realistic. To add to the intrigue, the post also includes a "poetry slam" about their day out, which was written by an AI chatbot.

The Instagram post showcasing the AI-generated images of Barack Obama and Angela Merkel enjoying a day at the beach was shared on the page "Julian AI art". In addition to the images, the user shared a detailed caption outlining their work process.

Interestingly, the Instagram post on "Julian AI art" featuring the AI-generated images of Barack Obama and Angela Merkel enjoying a beach day was titled "Angela and Barack having an amazing beach day!" In the caption, the user detailed their process of using Open AI's newly launched Chatbot, GPT-4, along with the fifth version of MidJourney, an AI-based image generation program.

Moreover, the Instagram user asked the AI chatbot to write a short story in the style of a poetry slam about Barack Obama and Angela Merkel having a fun day at the beach, now that they are retired from politics. The story included building sandcastles, flying kites, running through the water, and eating ice cream together as best friends. The resulting poem, along with the eerily realistic AI-generated images, has left many intrigued. The artist encouraged Instagram users to combine the images and the poem for a complete experience.

In the three days since it was posted, the share has garnered nearly 3,300 likes and several comments. While many expressed their admiration for the post, some also found it amusing.

Here are some of the reaction from netizens:

“This technology is getting scary by the day, deep fakes are getting perfect, we also have AI that can create practically perfect copies of famous people’s voices, very soon we won’t be able to trust our eyes or ears anymore because everything fake will be as realistic as the real thing," commented an Instagram user.

“This is not only funny, but just so lovely. Two wonderfully gifted former world leaders," praised another. Additionally, “How is this so perfect??" commented a third. “Hilarious," shared a fourth. “Love it," wrote a fifth.