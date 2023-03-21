Barack Obama and Angela Merkel's AI-generated beach day post goes viral! Details

Barack Obama and Angela Merkel's AI-generated beach day post goes viral! Details2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 01:44 PM IST
In an Instagram post, artist 'Julian AI Art' shared eerily realistic AI-generated images of former politicians Barack Obama and Angela Merkel enjoying their best day at a beach together after retirement. The caption of the post reads that Angela and Barack having an amazing beach day!
The popularity of AI-generated images on social media has been steadily increasing, with artists using AI-powered programs to create intriguing pictures such as scary nighttime scenes of Old Delhi and astronauts as brides. The latest addition to this trend is an Instagram post that depicts Barack Obama and Angela Merkel enjoying a day at the beach together, with the AI-generated images of the duo being eerily realistic. To add to the intrigue, the post also includes a "poetry slam" about their day out, which was written by an AI chatbot.