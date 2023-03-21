Barack Obama and Angela Merkel's AI-generated beach day post goes viral! Details

The popularity of AI-generated images on social media has been steadily increasing, with artists using AI-powered programs to create intriguing pictures such as scary nighttime scenes of Old Delhi and astronauts as brides. The latest addition to this trend is an Instagram post that depicts Barack Obama and Angela Merkel enjoying a day at the beach together, with the AI-generated images of the duo being eerily realistic. To add to the intrigue, the post also includes a "poetry slam" about their day out, which was written by an AI chatbot.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}