Bloomberg conducted an independent review of 49 websites and found a wide range of content, from sites with generic names like News Live 79 and Daily Business Post that masquerade as breaking news sites, to sites offering lifestyle tips, celebrity news, and sponsored content. What they all have in common is that none of them disclose that their content is generated by AI chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT or potentially Google Bard from Alphabet Inc. These chatbots are capable of generating detailed text based on simple user prompts, and many of these websites began publishing this year as the use of AI tools became more widespread.