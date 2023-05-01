NewsGuard, a news-rating group, published a report on Monday revealing the presence of numerous news websites generated by AI chatbots that are appearing online. The report highlights concerns about how this technology could amplify existing fraud techniques.
NewsGuard, a news-rating group, published a report on Monday revealing the presence of numerous news websites generated by AI chatbots that are appearing online. The report highlights concerns about how this technology could amplify existing fraud techniques.
Bloomberg conducted an independent review of 49 websites and found a wide range of content, from sites with generic names like News Live 79 and Daily Business Post that masquerade as breaking news sites, to sites offering lifestyle tips, celebrity news, and sponsored content. What they all have in common is that none of them disclose that their content is generated by AI chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT or potentially Google Bard from Alphabet Inc. These chatbots are capable of generating detailed text based on simple user prompts, and many of these websites began publishing this year as the use of AI tools became more widespread.
Bloomberg conducted an independent review of 49 websites and found a wide range of content, from sites with generic names like News Live 79 and Daily Business Post that masquerade as breaking news sites, to sites offering lifestyle tips, celebrity news, and sponsored content. What they all have in common is that none of them disclose that their content is generated by AI chatbots such as OpenAI's ChatGPT or potentially Google Bard from Alphabet Inc. These chatbots are capable of generating detailed text based on simple user prompts, and many of these websites began publishing this year as the use of AI tools became more widespread.
NewsGuard discovered several instances where the AI chatbots generated false information for articles published on these websites. For example, in April, CelebritiesDeaths.com published an article claiming that "Biden [was] dead" and that Kamala Harris was now acting president. Another website created a fake obituary for an architect that included fabricated details about their life and work. Additionally, TNewsNetwork published an unverified story about the deaths of thousands of soldiers in the Russia-Ukraine war, based solely on a YouTube video.
NewsGuard discovered several instances where the AI chatbots generated false information for articles published on these websites. For example, in April, CelebritiesDeaths.com published an article claiming that "Biden [was] dead" and that Kamala Harris was now acting president. Another website created a fake obituary for an architect that included fabricated details about their life and work. Additionally, TNewsNetwork published an unverified story about the deaths of thousands of soldiers in the Russia-Ukraine war, based solely on a YouTube video.
Most of these websites seem to be content farms - low-quality websites created by anonymous sources that generate posts to attract advertising revenue. These sites are located in various parts of the world and publish content in multiple languages such as English, Portuguese, Tagalog, and Thai, as per the NewsGuard report.
Most of these websites seem to be content farms - low-quality websites created by anonymous sources that generate posts to attract advertising revenue. These sites are located in various parts of the world and publish content in multiple languages such as English, Portuguese, Tagalog, and Thai, as per the NewsGuard report.
A few of these sites made money through advertising "guest posting," a service that allows people to pay for mentions of their business on these websites to boost their search ranking. Some sites also seemed to focus on building a social media following, like ScoopEarth.com, which produces celebrity biographies and has a related Facebook page with 124,000 followers.
A few of these sites made money through advertising "guest posting," a service that allows people to pay for mentions of their business on these websites to boost their search ranking. Some sites also seemed to focus on building a social media following, like ScoopEarth.com, which produces celebrity biographies and has a related Facebook page with 124,000 followers.
Over 50 percent of the identified AI chatbot-generated sites generate income from programmatic ads, which are automatically bought and sold using algorithms. This poses a significant challenge for Google, whose advertising technology generates revenue for half of the sites, and whose AI chatbot Bard may have been used by some of them.
Over 50 percent of the identified AI chatbot-generated sites generate income from programmatic ads, which are automatically bought and sold using algorithms. This poses a significant challenge for Google, whose advertising technology generates revenue for half of the sites, and whose AI chatbot Bard may have been used by some of them.
According to NewsGuard co-Chief Executive Officer Gordon Crovitz, companies such as OpenAI and Google should be cautious in training their models to prevent them from fabricating news, as the group's report demonstrated. Crovitz, a former publisher of the Wall Street Journal, stated that using AI models known for creating false information to produce websites that resemble news outlets is a form of fraud disguised as journalism.
According to NewsGuard co-Chief Executive Officer Gordon Crovitz, companies such as OpenAI and Google should be cautious in training their models to prevent them from fabricating news, as the group's report demonstrated. Crovitz, a former publisher of the Wall Street Journal, stated that using AI models known for creating false information to produce websites that resemble news outlets is a form of fraud disguised as journalism.
Although OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the company has previously stated that it employs a combination of human reviewers and automated systems to detect and prevent the misuse of its model, which includes issuing warnings or banning users in severe cases.
Although OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the company has previously stated that it employs a combination of human reviewers and automated systems to detect and prevent the misuse of its model, which includes issuing warnings or banning users in severe cases.