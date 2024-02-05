'Bard is now Gemini': Google to rename its AI chatbot this week? Here's what we know so far
Google is rumored to be rebranding its AI model from Bard to Gemini. The update will include the launch of a dedicated app and a paid language model for complex tasks.
Google rushed to launch its generative AI-backed Bard chatbot in February last year as a counterweight to OpenAI's ChatGPT. However, just about a year after the launch of Bard, Google may be planning to change its name to Gemini, along with a number of other changes, including the launch of a dedicated app and the introduction of a paid language model for "complex" tasks.