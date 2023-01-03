Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Battery replacement for these iPhones to become expensive starting March 1

Battery replacement for these iPhones to become expensive starting March 1

1 min read . 11:15 AM ISTLivemint
Battery replacement of iPhone 13 and older models will get expensive

  • According to an estimation calculator on the it's website, Apple charges $69 in the US and around 7,000 in India for a battery replacement. Apple says that the fee will be increased by $20 from March 1.

Owners of iPhone 13 and older devices, pay attention. Battery replacement for out-of-warranty iPhones will now cost more. The Cupertino-based company is increasing the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for all iPhone models except the latest iPhone 14 series.

"The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 (approximately 1654) for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14," Apple says on its support page.

According to an estimation calculator on the it's website, Apple charges $69 in the US and around 7,000 in India for a battery replacement on most ‌iPhone‌ models at present. Apple says that the fee will be increased by $20 from March 1 onwards.

Readers must note that the price increase will only impact customers who do not have AppleCare or ‌AppleCare‌+ plans for their devices. Those who have purchased ‌AppleCare‌+ are eligible for a battery replacement at no additional cost in case their battery holds less than 80% of its original capacity.

“Every iPhone comes with 1 year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support. AppleCare+ for iPhone extends your coverage to 2 years from your AppleCare+ purchase date1 and adds unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection. Each incident is subject to a service fee of 2500 for screen or back glass damage, or 8900 for other accidental damage,"the support page mentions.

According to a MacRumours report, Apple is also increasing the price of out-of-warranty battery replacements for Mac and the ‌iPad‌. As per the report, MacBook Air battery replacement will increase by $30 and MacBook Pro battery prices by $50. Similarly, the cost for new iPad models will increase by $20.

