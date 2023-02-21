Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Eleventh Hour set to release: Details on maps, weapons

DICE announced its upcoming Battlefield 2042 Season 4 which is all set to release on February 28, 2023. Just like the previous three seasons, players will get to witness a new map, specialist, advanced weapons, and more.

Since the release of the Battlefield 2042 in 2021, the combat game has gone through many changes. Earlier the game lacked amazing graphics, now numerous quality-of-life enhancements by the developers have brought gamers back to the world of the Battlefield.

Battlefield 2042 Season 4 will reveal four weapons as well as a new map and vehicle. Season 4 of the game has been named Eleventh Hour and features certain hardware changes, a new map, and weapons along with a battle pass.

Based on the overview of Season 4, this upcoming game’s new map plans to take players to what looks like an abandoned complex in South Africa. However, the new map is likely to be smaller than the others. Moreover, the game will help players to experience up-close and more personal combat.

A brand new specialist is likely coming to the game in the Eleventh Hour. She is expected to be an ambush expert and will have the powers to avoid detection by motion-based technology. This simply means that the new specialist can be a part of the Recon class and expected to be an asset when it comes to stealth attacks.

Battlefield 2042's new season is going to feature four brand new weapons, which are an Assault Rifle, one Shotgun, one LMG, and one SMG.

Interestingly, with the ability to hip-fire up close, the AC9 SMG can prove to cause fatal damages to the opponents while the Shotgun is expected to emerge a viable option for close range shooting. Additionally, the RM68 Assault Rifle and the RPT-31 LMG are expected to be the significant choices for mid and long-range combat.

The Season 4 will get a new vehicle dubbed as the CAV-Brawler which will be an IFV-type vehicle. Players can expect more fiery destruction and combating elements in open spaces. The Battlefield 2042 Season 4 can be downloaded by players who own the game and can update for free.