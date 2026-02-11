Battlefield 6 Season 2 drops new map, modes and major fixes: Launch date and all you need to know

Electronic Arts has outlined what players can expect from Season 2 of Battlefield 6, confirming fresh content, gameplay refinements and broader system changes aimed at addressing community feedback. The update will go live on 17 February across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X.

The new season was originally planned for January but was postponed to allow extra polish and balancing work.

New map and narrative-driven mode Season 2 will launch with a brand-new multiplayer battleground called Contaminated. While EA has yet to reveal full details, the map appears to focus on close-quarters, high-pressure combat set within a hazardous environment.

Alongside the map, a limited-time mode will debut that expands the game’s overarching storyline. EA says the mode adds a stronger tactical element to the ongoing fight against the Pax Armata militia, tying narrative progression more closely to multiplayer matches.

Later in the season, players can also expect a second high-intensity map and another time-limited mode, though specifics will be shared closer to release.

Progression and rewards overhaul A key focus for Season 2 is improving progression, an area that has drawn criticism since launch. Many players felt rewards were too slow to earn and challenges too restrictive.

EA plans to speed up overall progression and make rewards feel more meaningful. Challenges are being streamlined with less reliance on mode-specific tasks, which should make it easier to complete objectives regardless of how players choose to play.

Battle Pass levelling is also being accelerated, with better incentives for time spent in matches.

RedSec and career updates RedSec progression is receiving targeted improvements. Experience gains will be increased across both Battle Royale and Gauntlet modes, while career rewards are being rebalanced to better support players who primarily focus on RedSec content.

Additional adjustments for the mode are planned, including increased armour availability and changes to vehicle keycard rewards.

Gameplay tweaks and technical improvements Season 2 will introduce a range of mechanical refinements designed to make combat feel smoother and fairer. Weapon recoil compensation is being made more consistent to improve handling and balance, while player movement is set to feel more predictable and readable during firefights.

Audio is also receiving attention, with improvements aimed at clearer sound cues and more reliable footstep detection.

Behind the scenes, the developers continue to work on hit registration, netcode stability, visibility issues and enhancements to the map ping system.

What’s next EA says a full Season 2 roadmap will be released later this week, outlining additional content and updates in greater detail.

The team also confirmed that the classic Golmud Railway map is being tested for a future season, suggesting more legacy-inspired content could be on the way.