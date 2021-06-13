Battlegrounds Mobile India , a new avatar of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile, is expected to launch as early as this week. The company had opened pre-registration for the game on 18 May and is expected to launch the game on 18 June. Krafton, the company behind the game, teased the launch date through a cryptic post. There is still no official word about the launch.

The developers of the game have revealed a few aspects of the game ahead of the launch. The game will be exclusive to Indian players.

The battle royale game will also be released with exclusive India specific in-game events, outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with a regular stream of tournaments and leagues. Battlegrounds Mobile India has asked players to look out for launch week events and exclusive outfits during the first week of launch.

Players who register for the game will get 4 pre-registration rewards, the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title and 300 AG.

The game will remain free to play and players will get the option multiple game modes which can be squad-based or one-on-one.

In terms of maps, the game developer hasn't revealed any specific names. However, there have been various teasers which showcase the background of at least three of the most popular maps which include Erangel, Sanhok and Miramar. The description page of the game on Google Play Store claims the game will feature "diverse maps with different terrains on a virtual setting". Krafton has also claimed the game will use full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4.

As we get closer to the launch, critics of the game have been expressing their concerns. Many prominent ministers have objected the re-launch of the game that was banned last year due to its alleged links with the Chinese govt.

