The wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS devices is over. Krafton, the South Korean developer behind the popular battle royale title, has released the game on Apple's App Store for download on iPhones and iPads on Wednesday.

To download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iPhone or iPad, you need to visit the App Store and search for the game, or find it here. Once on the page of the game, click on the “GET" button to authenticate yourself using your Apple ID or FaceID. The rewards will automatically be available to claim inside the Event Center, once you’ve started and logged into the game.

Same as the Android version, Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS comes with a lot of rewards for the Apple users in India. Starting off, all players will get Welcome Rewards on download. These include the Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title and 300AG which can be redeemed together from the Event Center.

To welcome iOS users to the Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton is also extending exclusive gifts like Supply and Classic Crate Coupons, along with the Constable Set that can be redeemed separately from the Event Center.

Earlier, Battlegrounds Mobile India had hit the milestone of 50 million downloads on Android. To celebrate this milestone, Krafton had given out numerous rewards to players, including the Galaxy Messenger Set, which is the third set of rewards waiting for fans playing on iOS as well.

