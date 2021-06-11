Battlegrounds Mobile India hints launch date, Twitter responds with call for ban

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be launched soon. Gathering the latest clues and hints dropped by the company, we can expect a launch as early as next week. The battle royale game had opened registration last month, hinting that the launch is close. However, the company has not revealed the date officially.

Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be launched soon. Gathering the latest clues and hints dropped by the company, we can expect a launch as early as next week. The battle royale game had opened registration last month, hinting that the launch is close. However, the company has not revealed the date officially.

The official Twitter handle of the game shared a post which contains clues of the launch date of the game. While there's no clear way to ascertain the date accurately, the gaming community and PUBG fans have deciphered 18 June as the launch date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, critics of the game have come forward against its launch. Many users expressed their concerns regarding the re-launch of a game that was banned last year due to its alleged links with the Chinese govt. Twitter users shared their views with the hashtag '#BanBattlegroundsPUBG'.

Additionally, a few government officials have also raised concerns regarding the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, no official response has been recorded by the Indian government.

Krafton opened pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India on 18 May. Registrations still continue and there's no end-date mentioned, so far. The potential launch date of 18 June marks exactly one month since pre-registrations opened. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krafton, the company behind PUBG and Battlegrounds Mobile India, will launch its IPO early next week in what could be South Korea's largest listing in 11 years, according to a report by Reuters.

Official filings to start the IPO will be made early next week, the report cited three people who did not want to be identified as they were authorised to speak to the media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics