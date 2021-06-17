Almost a month after pre-registrations were opened, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been launched, after a fashion. The early access version of the game went live on Google Play on June 17, Thursday. For starters, PUBG Mobile players will find a great deal of similarities between the old battle royale game and its new India-specific avatar.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access is a beta version of the mobile game and has been made available only for already registered beta testers in the country. It means those who missed the window to get a beta tester slot will have to wait to get their hands on the title. Empty spots on Battlegrounds Mobile India's beta testing programme might be scarce, given the anticipation around the game. We were able to find an empty slot after two tries, so one can hope.

Moreover, beta launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India a day before the game was rumoured to go live leaves the launch date for its open access version once again shrouded in mystery. Krafton India, the game's developer, has been constantly teasing bits of Battlegrounds Mobile India but without declaring an official launch date. Considering the fact that only the beta version has been released yet means they could be testing the waters or ironing out some kinks in the game, which could take some time.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India

Downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India from Google's Play Store is similar to any other game or app with an added step of registering for the beta testing programme. The battle royale shooter title is currently available only for Android devices, though.

Here's how you can download Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Register for the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta testing programme by logging into to your Google account.

Step 2: Once registration is complete, go to the Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 3: Click Install and enjoy.

Note: You can switch to the stable open access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India once it is released.

Battlegrounds Mobile India download file size

The download file on Battlegrounds Mobile India is 721 MB. Once into the game, you will be asked to select between a Low-spec Resource Pack and HD Resource Pack, which will take up another 379.6 MB or 618.2 MB, depending on the option you choose.

So make sure you have enough space to accommodate the files before you install it.

