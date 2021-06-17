Battlegrounds Mobile India is here! All you need to know before download

Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access is a beta version of the mobile game and has been made available only for already registered beta testers in the country. It means those who missed the window to get a beta tester slot will have to wait to get their hands on the title. Empty spots on Battlegrounds Mobile India's beta testing programme might be scarce, given the anticipation around the game. We were able to find an empty slot after two tries, so one can hope.

