Battlegrounds Mobile India has been officially launched for Android devices almost half a month after the early access version went live for pre-registered players. The open version of the game was put up by Krafton Inc. on Google's Play Store this Friday, ending Indian fans' ten-month-long wait to once again enter the world of PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the India-specific iteration of popular battle royale title PUBG Mobile, which China's Tencent had developed on Karfton's behalf. Indian government had banned the latter in September last year over security concerns in the face of rising tensions with China.

Eager to jump back into one of its biggest markets, Krafton took over the reins from Tencent to relaunch the game with a new name and exactly the same features as before. Pre-registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India were opened on May and the early access version was launched in June 17 for players pre-registered with the game's beta programme.

Notably, the download process for new players of the game will be slightly different from beta players already playing the early access version.

Now that the stable version of Battlegrounds Mobile India has been released, here's a look at how you update or download the game from Play Store, what log in rewards are being offered and everything else you need to know about the game.

How to download or update Battlegrounds Mobile India

If you are a new player looking to download Battlegrounds Mobile India, head over to Play Store on your Android device and search the game. Go to the game after installation and set it up; it's similar to how it was done in PUBG Mobile.

If you have a PUBG Mobile account before the ban, the game data could be migrated to the Battlegrounds Mobile India stable build, just like the beta version.

Beta players, who already have the early access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India installed on their phone, only need to update the game. For this go to the game's page on Play Store and click on 'Update'. After the update is finished, you can go to the game and download the additional resources. Once this is done, restart the game to play.

