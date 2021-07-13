Battlegrounds Mobile India , Krafton has announced partnership with US-based automobile company Tesla. Under the new partnership, Krafton has introduced the new changes in a new update, which is the first content update after the launch on 2 July. The content update also brings a new weapon, more events and multiple other changes.

Krafton has announced that their players will be able to find the new Tesla Gigafactory in four fixed locations across the Erangel map. Players can enter the Gigafactory and watch the production of a Tesla Model Y from start to finish.

The players can then drive away in a new car. Additionally, players will also be able to experience the famous autopilot feature available in all Tesla vehicles. A self-driving Tesla Semi will also spawn randomly on rural roads and automatically run along specific routes. Players can deal damage to the Semi to force its supply boxes to drop and obtain combat supplies.

Furthermore, under the new Mission Ignition mode which will have six major places on the Erangel map which will be transformed into research and energy facilities. BMI will introduce new technological elements such as patrol robots, information collectors which can be used to the player’s advantage.

The classic mode has also been updated to include an all-new weapon, the MG3, as well as a new feature to toss medical items to teammates in difficult situations.

The MG3, which can take up to a 6X scope and no other attachments, is a light machine gun that may be obtained by airdrops while playing classic maps apart from Karakin.

Instead, the M249, which was previously airdropped, will now appear directly on the map for loot.

In order to enhance gameplay, gyroscope sensitivity can now be changed, Third Person Perspective (TPP) camera angles can be tuned, and ammo indicators allow for more finesse in strategy.

Additionally, 90FPS is now supported on a host of new devices, while a graphical option lower than smooth has been added for low end devices.

Sand Bottle Exchanges have also been added to the Events section as a free event. Players will be able to complete challenges to earn Sand Bottles, which they can then swap for prizes.

Some brand-new events have been added to the mix, including Damage Missions, Movement Missions and, in keeping with the theme, all-new Mission Ignition Events.

Krafton also announced the Royale Pass Month system, RPM1 for the inaugural month, for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA in this update.

Each Royale Pass Month lasts for a month, priced at a cost of 360UC, with the highest rank achievable limited to 50.

The introduction of the Challenge Point System rewards players for positive behavior such as not quitting, not using friendly fire or going AFK.

