Beam me up, scotty into the metaverse

The fusion of the metaverse and Web3 technologies can also be seen in the edtech sector. On 28 February, for instance, Ronnie Screwvala-backed 21K School announced the launch of an NFT marketplace and said it was introducing the metaverse and Web3 technologies as part of the curriculum for all its K12 students. Students of the Bengaluru-headquartered online-only school can earn reward points in the form of coins for all activities, timely submission of assignments, assessments and marks scored in examinations that could be redeemed for scholarships, etc. According to Santosh Kumar, co-founder and CEO of 21 K School, “The 21K School Metaverse is taking shape and we will soon be able to offer a glimpse into this new dimension of education. The metaverse and NFT marketplace will be unveiled to 21K School students in this academic year."