Beats has launched the Powerbeats Pro 2, priced at ₹ 29,900 in India. These wireless earbuds feature personalised spatial audio, Active Noise Cancellation, and heart rate monitoring, catering to athletes.

Beats has launched the Powerbeats Pro 2, an upgraded version of its wireless earbuds designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The Powerbeats Pro 2 is now available for purchase in India via apple.com/in, priced at ₹29,900. It comes in four colour options—Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange. On-shelf availability is set for 13 February.

Specifications and features The latest iteration features a revamped acoustic design, incorporating personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. It also includes Adaptive EQ, which adjusts sound in real-time based on the fit within the user’s ear.

Additionally, the earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode, allowing users to either block external noise or remain aware of their surroundings when needed.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is claimed to be 20 per cent lighter than its predecessor and has undergone testing with nearly 1,000 athletes. The ear hook has been reinforced with a nickel-titanium alloy to improve flexibility and grip. For comfort, a fifth ear tip size has been introduced, expanding options to extra-small, small, medium, large, and extra-large.

A key addition to the new model is heart rate monitoring, which uses LED optical sensors to measure blood flow over 100 times per second. This data can be shared with various fitness applications, including Runna, Nike Run Club, and Open. Users can track their heart rate in real-time, assisting with performance evaluation during workouts.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is equipped with Class 1 Bluetooth for extended connectivity, supporting one-touch pairing and automatic switching for Apple devices. It also integrates features such as hands-free Siri activation, Audio Sharing, and Find My functionality. Android users can access similar capabilities through the Beats App, which provides battery status updates, custom controls, and firmware updates.

For communication, each earbud includes a voice accelerometer and three microphones, aimed at improving call clarity through computational audio and noise suppression. A tactile volume rocker and on-ear buttons allow for hands-free control of music playback.