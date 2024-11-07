Beats x Kim Kardashian limited-edition headphones and speaker collection now available in India: Price and features
Beats has partnered with Kim Kardashian to launch a special-edition collection of Beats Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill speaker in India. Available from November 7, 2024, the collection features chic designs and premium pricing, with headphones at ₹37,900 and speakers at ₹16,900.
Beats, Apple’s iconic audio brand, has announced a new collaboration with Kim Kardashian, introducing special-edition versions of its Beats Studio Pro headphones and the Beats Pill speaker to the Indian market. As of 7 November 2024, fans of the brand and Kardashian's aesthetic can purchase the limited-edition Beats x Kim collection on Apple.com/in and at selected Apple outlets and authorised retailers across India.