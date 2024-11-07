Beats has partnered with Kim Kardashian to launch a special-edition collection of Beats Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill speaker in India. Available from November 7, 2024, the collection features chic designs and premium pricing, with headphones at ₹ 37,900 and speakers at ₹ 16,900.

Beats, Apple's iconic audio brand, has announced a new collaboration with Kim Kardashian, introducing special-edition versions of its Beats Studio Pro headphones and the Beats Pill speaker to the Indian market. As of 7 November 2024, fans of the brand and Kardashian's aesthetic can purchase the limited-edition Beats x Kim collection on Apple.com/in and at selected Apple outlets and authorised retailers across India.

The Beats x Kim collection gives two well-known Beats products a chic makeover, bringing Kardashian’s signature neutral palette to the design. The Beats Studio Pro headphones are now available in three distinctive shades: Moon, Dune, and Earth. Meanwhile, the Beats Pill portable speaker is offered in two subtle tones: Light Grey and Dark Grey.

Price and Availability Available in limited quantities from 7 November, the Beats x Kim collection brings a premium price tag. The Beats Studio Pro headphones are priced at ₹37,900, while the Beats Pill speaker retails at ₹16,900. Customers can find these special-edition products at select Apple stores in Mumbai's Apple BKC and New Delhi's Apple Saket, as well as online retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance.

Beats Studio Pro Headphones: Key Features The Beats Studio Pro headphones are designed with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, allowing users to eliminate external noise for a focused audio experience. In addition, the Transparency mode enables ambient sound to filter through when necessary, offering versatility in varied environments. For an immersive experience, these headphones support Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

Comfort has been prioritised in the design, with UltraPlush leather cushions that provide wearability over extended listening periods. The headphones offer an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours and, with USB-C compatibility, allow users to enjoy Lossless Audio, ensuring superior sound clarity. Android users can also enjoy added features through the Beats companion app, making this device accessible across platforms.

Beats Pill Speaker: Key Features The compact Beats Pill speaker, another highlight of the collection, is designed for portable, high-quality audio with up to 24 hours of battery life. Like the Studio Pro headphones, it charges via USB-C, facilitating faster recharging. The speaker also includes an Amplify Mode, which allows users to connect two speakers for a fuller audio experience. With compatibility across iOS and Android devices, the Beats Pill caters to a wide range of tech preferences.