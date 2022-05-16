Behind fake-account issue that Elon Musk cited in calling Twitter deal ‘on hold’

Mr. Musk—in challenging Twitter’s calculations on spam and fake accounts—provided no evidence that the company’s disclosures on the matter have been unreliable. In the tweet saying his deal for Twitter was on hold, Mr. Musk included an article referring to a recent regulatory filing from Twitter in which it reiterated that such accounts represented less than 5% of its monetizable daily users in the first three months of the year. Mr. Musk later added that he remains committed to the acquisition.