Belkin announces recall of Portable Wireless Charger for iPhone: Details here

Smartphone accessories manufacturer, Belkin has announced a voluntary recall for all units of the Belkin Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition, WIZ003. The company has announced that it will be providing a full refund to all buyers.

The company released a statement (via HT Tech) explaining the problem. The defect in the particular wireless charger can also cause overheating, fire and shock hazards.

In the statement the company mentioned, “A manufacturing defect in the power supply unit can cause the charger to malfunction and overheat, posing fire and shock hazards."

According to the company, no injuries or property damage have been reported. The company has also clarified that no other Belkin wireless chargers or any other Belkin products are affected by this recall.

All buyers of this Belkin Portable Wireless Charger + Stand Special Edition, WIZ003 products have been asked to immediately stop using the product and have been asked to contact the company for instructions. The user will have to send a picture of the Belkin WIZ003 showing the serial number printed on the Battery Pack in order to proceed with the refund.

The serial numbers of the products can be found on the battery pack. These are the listed serial numbers that are eligible for a refund.

35B01DO6029400-35B01DO6033704, 35B01DO5010350-35B01DO5014350, 35B01DO6016560-35B01DO6020560, 35B01DO5014500-35B01DO5020003, 35B01DO6010001-35B01DO6010500 and 35B01DO6010501-35B01DO6015500

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via