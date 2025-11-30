Best 5G phones under ₹25,000 (Dec 2025): Lava Agni 4, OnePlus Nord CE 5, and more

The year is about to come to an end but the smartphone launches are showing no signs of slowing down. Just this month we had some new phone launches that you should consider if you are looking for a device in the ₹25,000 price bracket.

Best phones under ₹ 25,000: OnePlus Nord CE 5: Specifications: Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex

RAM/Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage

Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 (OIS) + 8MP Ultrawide | 16MP Front

Battery/Charging: 7,100mAh | 80W Fast Charging

Good: AMOLED display, decent cameras, massive battery, feature rich OxygenOS 16

Bad: single speaker, no NFC

2) Lava Agni 4: Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM/Storage: 8GB LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage

Camera: 50MP Main (OIS) + 8MP Ultrawide | 50MP Front

Battery/Charging: 5,000mAh | 66W Charging

Good: Fast RAM and storage, good display, clean software, metal frame with glass back

Bad: Bland software, small battery compared to competiton, cameras aren't optimized well

View full Image Lava Agni 4 display ( Aman Gupta )

3) Infinix GT 30 Pro: Specifications Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate

RAM/Storage: 12GB LPDDR5x RAM , 256GB UFS 4.0 storage

Camera: 108MP Main + 2MP Macro | 32MP selfie camera

Battery/Charging: 5,500mAh | 45W Wired + Wireless charging support

Good: Great display with 144Hz refresh rate for gaming, shoulder triggers, clean and feature rich XOS 15

Bad: Small battery, no OIS with camera

4) Poco X7 Pro: Specifications: Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, Dolby Vision

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra

RAM/Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage

Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP Ultrawide | 20MP Front

Battery/Charging: 6,550mAh | 90W Turbo Charging

Good: Powerful processor, good quality display, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance

Bad: Bloatware and ads, plastic build

View full Image Poco X7 Pro design ( Aman Gupta/ Mint )

5) Vivo T4: Specifications: Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM/Storage: LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage

Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS) + 2MP Depth | 32MP Front

Battery/Charging: 7,300mAh | 90W FlashCharge

Good: Massive battery, fast charging, good quality display

Bad: Single speaker, no ultra-wide lens, sub-par processor, slow storage and RAM type

Which phone is right for you? If you are a hardcore gamer, it's hard to go wrong with either of Poco X7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 5 or Infinix GT 30 Pro. Personally, I like the GT 30 Pro better because of the shoulder triggers which are very handy during games, mecha lights (glyph like lighting on the back) and higher refresh rate.

For cameras, OnePlus Nord CE 5 is perhaps the only phone which can give you decent results in this list.