Best 5G phones under ₹25,000 (Dec 2025): Lava Agni 4, OnePlus Nord CE 5, and more

The year is about to come to an end but the smartphone launches are showing no signs of slowing down. Just this month we had some new phone launches that you should consider if you are looking for a device in the ₹25,000 price bracket.
Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex
RAM/Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage
Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 (OIS) + 8MP Ultrawide | 16MP Front
Battery/Charging: 7,100mAh | 80W Fast Charging
Good: AMOLED display, decent cameras, massive battery, feature rich OxygenOS 16
Bad: single speaker, no NFC
Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
RAM/Storage: 8GB LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage
Camera: 50MP Main (OIS) + 8MP Ultrawide | 50MP Front
Battery/Charging: 5,000mAh | 66W Charging
Good: Fast RAM and storage, good display, clean software, metal frame with glass back
Bad: Bland software, small battery compared to competiton, cameras aren't optimized well
Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate
RAM/Storage: 12GB LPDDR5x RAM , 256GB UFS 4.0 storage
Camera: 108MP Main + 2MP Macro | 32MP selfie camera
Battery/Charging: 5,500mAh | 45W Wired + Wireless charging support
Good: Great display with 144Hz refresh rate for gaming, shoulder triggers, clean and feature rich XOS 15
Bad: Small battery, no OIS with camera
Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED, Dolby Vision
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra
RAM/Storage: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage
Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP Ultrawide | 20MP Front
Battery/Charging: 6,550mAh | 90W Turbo Charging
Good: Powerful processor, good quality display, IP68 rating for water and dust resistance
Bad: Bloatware and ads, plastic build
Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
RAM/Storage: LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage
Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 (OIS) + 2MP Depth | 32MP Front
Battery/Charging: 7,300mAh | 90W FlashCharge
Good: Massive battery, fast charging, good quality display
Bad: Single speaker, no ultra-wide lens, sub-par processor, slow storage and RAM type
If you are a hardcore gamer, it's hard to go wrong with either of Poco X7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 5 or Infinix GT 30 Pro. Personally, I like the GT 30 Pro better because of the shoulder triggers which are very handy during games, mecha lights (glyph like lighting on the back) and higher refresh rate.
For cameras, OnePlus Nord CE 5 is perhaps the only phone which can give you decent results in this list.
Meanwhile, OnePlus is also the king in this list for software and overall value for money with its massive battery but it's worth noting that the Nord CE 5 does miss out on the UFS 4.0 storage and a more premium build quality.
