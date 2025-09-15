Best 5G smartphones under ₹30,000 in September 2025: Top picks for camera, performance and battery

The pricing category of under ₹30,000 smartphones has become one of the most competitive battlegrounds, offering everything from flagship-grade cameras to gaming-ready processors. With so many options available, finding the right balance between camera, battery, performance, design and value can be tricky. To make things easier and simpler, we have curated a list of the best 5G mobile phones in this segment that truly stand out and are worth your attention.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro The Motorola Edge 60 Pro starts at ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB option is priced at ₹33,999. Buyers can pick from three colour choices inspired by Pantone — Sparkling Grape, Dazzling Blue, and Shadow.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor and runs on Android 15 with Hello UI. Motorola promises three years of Android upgrades along with four years of security patches. Depending on the configuration, the phone supports up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

On the front, the smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1220x2712 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The screen is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability.

In terms of cameras, the Edge 60 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 50MP front shooter.

Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is also built to last, thanks to its IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating.

iQOO Neo 10R The iQOO Neo 10R is available in two colour finishes — Raging Blue and Moon Knight Titanium. The base model, offering 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, is priced at ₹26,999. For those needing more space, there are 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, which cost ₹28,999 and ₹30,999 respectively.

The device sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Performance is handled by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Designed with AI in mind, the processor powers features such as AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, AI Transcript, AI Translation, and more.

For photography, the Neo 10R is equipped with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP selfie camera for sharp portraits and video calls.

In terms of battery, it packs a 6,400mAh battery supported by 80W fast charging. On the software front, the smartphone runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Vivo T3 Ultra The Vivo T3 Ultra now starts at a price of ₹27,999. This device comes equipped with a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display that delivers a 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels). The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and can reproduce over 1.07 billion colours for a rich viewing experience. The handset runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. According to Vivo, the smartphone has recorded an Antutu benchmark score of more than 1.6 million. It is backed by a sizeable 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

In terms of photography, the Vivo T3 Ultra features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, users get a 50MP selfie camera, complemented by Vivo’s signature ‘Aura Ring Light’, designed to enhance shots in low-light environments.

Realme 15 5G The realme 15 5G is offered in three storage configurations — the 8GB + 128GB model priced at ₹25,999, the 8GB + 256GB variant at ₹27,999, and the top-end 12GB + 256GB option available for ₹30,999.

On the camera front, the handset sports a dual 50MP setup, a Sony IMX882 sensor at the rear and a 50MP selfie camera on the front. Both are capable of shooting 4K video. The device also supports 2K “live photos”, which can be uploaded to social media platforms, going beyond the usual 1080p format.

A major highlight of the realme 15 5G is its AI-powered editing suite. The standout tool, AI Edit Genie, enables photo editing through voice commands, which allows users to add or remove subjects, swap backgrounds, change seasons, or apply beauty effects instantly. The AI Inspiration feature simplifies image enhancement with a single tap, optimising brightness, exposure, grain, and skin tone automatically. Additional AI tools include MagicGlow 2.0, Landscape, Glare Remover, and Snap Mode, further expanding creative options.

At its core, the smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset, built on a 4nm process. It is supported by 7000mAh batteries with 80W fast charging and a 7000mm² vapour chamber cooling system.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 The OnePlus Nord CE5 currently starts at ₹24,997 for the 8GB RAM with the 128GB storage variant. The OnePlus Nord CE5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It features a 7100mAh battery with Bypass Charging, offering up to 2.5 days of use, 6+ hours of YouTube streaming from a 10-minute charge, and reduced battery load during extended gaming.

