Best 5G smartphones under ₹30,000 to buy in December 2025: Vivo V60e, Realme 15 5G and more

Looking for a powerful 5G phone without overspending? Here are the best smartphones under 30,000 in December 2025, offering premium cameras, fast processors, long-lasting batteries and strong AI features from Motorola, iQOO, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus.

Govind Choudhary
Updated7 Dec 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Vivo’s V60e, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,999, is firmly positioned as a camera-centric option. Its 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display supports 120Hz refresh and over a billion colours, protected by Diamond Shield Glass.
Vivo’s V60e, priced at ₹29,999, is firmly positioned as a camera-centric option. Its 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display supports 120Hz refresh and over a billion colours, protected by Diamond Shield Glass.(Vivo)

India’s sub- 30,000 smartphone market has become one of the most hotly contested segments, as brands race to include premium-grade cameras, powerful chipsets and fast-charging batteries at mid-range prices. For buyers seeking strong performance without stretching their budget, several 5G devices stand out this season. Here are best under 30,000 smartphones in December 2025.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Design flair meets durability

Motorola’s Edge 60 Pro begins at 29,999 and aims to impress with a refined design and rugged build. Offered in three Pantone-inspired colours, the handset carries both IP68 and IP69 protection ratings. Its 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED panel delivers a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, all safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 7i.

You may be interested in

Discount

13% OFF

Realme 15 5G

Realme 15 5G

  • CheckFlowing Silver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
mazon

₹25999

₹29999

Get This

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹23990

Check Details

Discount

14% OFF

Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e

  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.77-inch Display Size
mazon

₹29999

₹34999

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

OPPO F31

OPPO F31

  • CheckMidnight Blue
  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
mazon

₹24999

₹27999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Vivo Y400 Pro

Vivo Y400 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
mazon

₹25999

₹29999

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  • Check8GB/12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
mazon

₹29999

₹36999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Oppo F31 Pro

Oppo F31 Pro

  • CheckGemstone Blue
  • Check8GB or 12GB RAM
  • Check128GB or 256GB Storage
mazon

₹27999

₹31999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
mazon

₹31998

₹34999

Get This

Realme GT 8

Realme GT 8

  • CheckBlue
  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage

₹52990

Check Details

Realme P4x

Realme P4x

  • CheckMatte Silver
  • Check8GB (Expand Up to 18GB) RAM
  • Check256GB Storage

₹15999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

A MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor powers the device, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The rear setup includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. A 50MP selfie camera sits at the front, and Motorola promises three major Android updates along with four years of security patches.

View full Image
Motorola’s Edge 60 Pro begins at 29,999 and aims to impress with a refined design and rugged build.
(Motorola)

iQOO Neo 10R: Performance-first with AI extras

Priced from 26,999, the iQOO Neo 10R is targeted at users who prioritise performance. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset brings a suite of AI-assisted tools such as AI Erase, AI Translation and AI Photo Enhance.

Also Read | Best phones under ₹30,000 (November 2025): Top picks for camera, battery, more

The device sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. On the rear, a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while a 32MP front camera handles selfies. A hefty 6,400mAh battery and 80W fast charging support ensure long usage times. The handset ships with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Vivo V60e: Photography powerhouse with creative AI tools

Vivo’s V60e, priced at 29,999, is firmly positioned as a camera-centric option. Its 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display supports 120Hz refresh and over a billion colours, protected by Diamond Shield Glass.

The highlight is its 200MP primary camera with OIS and 30x zoom, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 50MP front camera with Eye Auto-Focus caters to selfie enthusiasts. The device brings several creative AI features, including Festival Portrait and Four Season Portrait modes. A 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, IP68/IP69 certification, NFC, an IR blaster and a 360-degree antenna system round off the feature list.

Also Read | Best mobiles under ₹30,000 in March 2025:

Realme 15 5G: AI editing at the forefront

Starting at 25,999, the Realme 15 5G focuses strongly on AI enhancements. The phone uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300+ chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM. Its large 7,000mAh battery supports 80W charging.

A dual 50MP camera system, featuring a Sony IMX882 sensor, handles main photography duties, while the 50MP selfie camera enables detailed 4K video capture. One of its standout features is AI Edit Genie, which lets users modify images using voice commands — from changing backgrounds to altering seasons. Additional features such as MagicGlow 2.0 and Glare Remover expand its creative potential.

View full Image
Realme’s 15 5G, starting at 25,999, combines smart AI tools with reliable performance.
(Realme)

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Long-term software support sets it apart

Priced from 24,999, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 focuses on longevity and balanced performance. Powered by the Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset and up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, the device runs OxygenOS 15. OnePlus’ promise of four Android upgrades and six years of security updates gives it one of the longest support cycles in the segment.

The 6.77-inch AMOLED display offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The 50MP OIS-enabled Sony main camera captures 4K HDR video, while the 7,100mAh battery supports Bypass Charging to help keep temperatures lower during gaming. AI tools such as Voice Scribe and Call Assistant add productivity-focused features.

Key Takeaways
  • Affordable 5G smartphones now offer premium features like advanced camera systems and fast charging.
  • Long software support is a key selling point for brands, with many offering multiple Android upgrades.
  • AI features are increasingly integrated into budget smartphones, enhancing user experience and photography.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsBest 5G smartphones under ₹30,000 to buy in December 2025: Vivo V60e, Realme 15 5G and more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.