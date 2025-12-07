Best 5G smartphones under ₹30,000 to buy in December 2025: Vivo V60e, Realme 15 5G and more

India’s sub- ₹30,000 smartphone market has become one of the most hotly contested segments, as brands race to include premium-grade cameras, powerful chipsets and fast-charging batteries at mid-range prices. For buyers seeking strong performance without stretching their budget, several 5G devices stand out this season. Here are best under ₹30,000 smartphones in December 2025.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Design flair meets durability Motorola’s Edge 60 Pro begins at ₹29,999 and aims to impress with a refined design and rugged build. Offered in three Pantone-inspired colours, the handset carries both IP68 and IP69 protection ratings. Its 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED panel delivers a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, all safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 7i.

A MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor powers the device, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The rear setup includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. A 50MP selfie camera sits at the front, and Motorola promises three major Android updates along with four years of security patches.

iQOO Neo 10R: Performance-first with AI extras Priced from ₹26,999, the iQOO Neo 10R is targeted at users who prioritise performance. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset brings a suite of AI-assisted tools such as AI Erase, AI Translation and AI Photo Enhance.

The device sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. On the rear, a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while a 32MP front camera handles selfies. A hefty 6,400mAh battery and 80W fast charging support ensure long usage times. The handset ships with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Vivo V60e: Photography powerhouse with creative AI tools Vivo’s V60e, priced at ₹29,999, is firmly positioned as a camera-centric option. Its 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display supports 120Hz refresh and over a billion colours, protected by Diamond Shield Glass.

The highlight is its 200MP primary camera with OIS and 30x zoom, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 50MP front camera with Eye Auto-Focus caters to selfie enthusiasts. The device brings several creative AI features, including Festival Portrait and Four Season Portrait modes. A 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, IP68/IP69 certification, NFC, an IR blaster and a 360-degree antenna system round off the feature list.

Realme 15 5G: AI editing at the forefront Starting at ₹25,999, the Realme 15 5G focuses strongly on AI enhancements. The phone uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300+ chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM. Its large 7,000mAh battery supports 80W charging.

A dual 50MP camera system, featuring a Sony IMX882 sensor, handles main photography duties, while the 50MP selfie camera enables detailed 4K video capture. One of its standout features is AI Edit Genie, which lets users modify images using voice commands — from changing backgrounds to altering seasons. Additional features such as MagicGlow 2.0 and Glare Remover expand its creative potential.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Long-term software support sets it apart Priced from ₹24,999, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 focuses on longevity and balanced performance. Powered by the Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset and up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, the device runs OxygenOS 15. OnePlus’ promise of four Android upgrades and six years of security updates gives it one of the longest support cycles in the segment.

The 6.77-inch AMOLED display offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The 50MP OIS-enabled Sony main camera captures 4K HDR video, while the 7,100mAh battery supports Bypass Charging to help keep temperatures lower during gaming. AI tools such as Voice Scribe and Call Assistant add productivity-focused features.