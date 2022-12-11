Best fitness trackers in India to buy in 2022

Noise ColorFit Pro 2

The smart band has a 1.33-inch colour display and features a polycarbonate body. It will be available in 4 beautiful colours with matching swappable straps. The device offers 24x7 heart rate monitoring with the built-in optical HR monitor. It is said to have a battery life of up to 10 days and can be charged via the included magnetic charger. There are 9 sports modes that include walk, run, hike, bike, treadmill, work-out, climb, spin, or perform yoga. Noise ColorFit Pro 2 comes with IP68 rating and has a waterproof design.