Best fitness trackers in India to buy in 2022

Best fitness trackers in India to buy in 20222 min read . 04:21 PM IST
- With the year 2022 coming to an end, we have curated a list of best fitness bands that are available to buy in India
Smart fitness trackers have become more than an accessory these days and are used to track health and fitness on a day to day basis. With the year 2022 coming to an end, we have curated a list of best fitness bands that are available in India
The smart band has a 1.33-inch colour display and features a polycarbonate body. It will be available in 4 beautiful colours with matching swappable straps. The device offers 24x7 heart rate monitoring with the built-in optical HR monitor. It is said to have a battery life of up to 10 days and can be charged via the included magnetic charger. There are 9 sports modes that include walk, run, hike, bike, treadmill, work-out, climb, spin, or perform yoga. Noise ColorFit Pro 2 comes with IP68 rating and has a waterproof design.
Priced at ₹1,349 on Amazon right now, Fastrack Reflex activity tracker comes with a full touch colour display with multiple watch faces. The smart band shows notifications for incoming calls and messages. The device also offer control for music control, camera control, vibration alarm and phone finder features. The smart band has water resistant design with IPX6 rating and is claimed to have up to 7 days battery life.
Honor Band 6
Honor Band 6 comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display. It offers multiple personalized watch faces. Fitness features on the device are SpO2 blood oxygen tracker, 24x7 heart rate monitor, intelligent sleep monitor and stress monitor. It is equipped with 10 professional workouts with six auto detection modes. The smart band can also show notifications for SMS, emails, calls, social apps and more. It runs on Android Wear 2.9 operating system.
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 comes with a 1.56-inch Large AMOLED color display. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 2 weeks. The smart tracker comes with 30 fitness mode and offers health tracking like heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, women’s health tracking, and more. It also offers SpO2 tracking as well. The device offers 5ATM rating.
Fitbit Inspire HR Health and Fitness Tracker
Available at ₹7,950 on Amazon, the Fitbit Inspire HR Health and Fitness Tracker is equipped with a 24x7 heart rate monitor. The smart band can automatically and conveniently record workouts like walks, swimming and bike rides in a snap. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 5 days.
