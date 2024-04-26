Best gaming phones to buy under ₹20,000 in April 2024: With new smartphones being launched every month, it can be difficult for an average user to find a smartphone that meets their requirements. To reduce this hassle, we've compiled a list of smartphones that gaming enthusiasts can buy for under ₹20,000 in the month of April 2024.

Best gaming phones to buy under ₹20,000 in April 2024:

1) iQOO Z9 5G:

The iQOO Z9 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone gets an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes, suitable for light water exposure.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and Mali-G610 GPU, it ensures smooth performance for graphics-intensive tasks. With up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD, storage limitations are minimal. The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, along with a 2MP depth sensor at the rear, and a 16MP front camera.

2) Realme Narzo 70 Pro:

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400x1800 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is also IP54 rated for splash and dust resistance, meaning it can withstand light splashes but not full submersion under water.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor based on the TSMC 6nm process and is paired with the Mali G68 MC4 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

3) Vivo T3:

Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, support for 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+ certification and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness.

Vivo's mid-ranger runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and is paired with a Mali G610 MC4 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The Vivo T3 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via the microSD card slot.

4) Redmi Note 13:

The Redmi Note 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone gets a major upgrade in terms of cameras compared to the previous generation, the Redmi Note 13 5G comes with a 108MP f/1.7 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP selfie camera on the front of the handset.

While the Redmi Note 13 5G also houses the same 5,000 mAh battery, it comes with a 33W charger inside the box.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!