Best mobiles to buy under ₹30,000 in November 2024: Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 4 and more2 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2024, 11:29 PM IST
This festive season, upgrade to one of the best AI-powered smartphones under ₹30,000, featuring impressive cameras, fluid displays, and powerful processors. Top picks include Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G, Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, OnePlus Nord 4, Realme GT 6T, and POCO F6.
In a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is swiftly redefining smartphone capabilities, mid-range devices are no exception. AI has transformed into an essential element, enhancing everything from camera quality to processing power, offering high-end features at affordable prices. As the festive season unfolds, it is an ideal time to consider upgrading to a new device. Here is a curated list of the best AI-powered smartphones under ₹30,000 available on Amazon and Flipkart, which combine impressive camera performance, fluid displays, and robust processing power.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G houses a powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, featuring an octa-core processor setup that includes a 2.63 GHz single core, 2.4 GHz tri-core, and 1.8 GHz quad-core configuration. With 8 GB RAM, users can expect a seamless multitasking experience and excellent speed. The phone’s 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate, which promises smooth and immersive visuals, ideal for both gaming and streaming. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the device’s 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP triple-camera array, while a 50 MP front camera caters to high-quality selfies. A 4500 mAh battery, coupled with Turbo Power Charging and a USB Type-C port, ensures efficient power management and swift charging.
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is another solid choice for AI-driven performance, leveraging the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset. Its octa-core setup, with a 3 GHz dual-core and 2 GHz hexa-core configuration, along with 8 GB RAM, facilitates quick responses and lag-free operation. The 6.7-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED display has a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant colours and smooth transitions. Camera-wise, the phone features a dual 50 MP setup at the rear with LED flash support, alongside a 50 MP front camera for selfies. The device houses a 5,000 mAh battery.
OnePlus Nord 4
The OnePlus Nord 4 stands out with its robust Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, an octa-core configuration including a 2.8 GHz single core, 2.6 GHz quad-core, and 1.9 GHz tri-core, complemented by 8 GB RAM for smooth multitasking. It boasts a 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Photographers will enjoy the dual-camera setup, consisting of a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP secondary camera. A 16 MP front camera further enhances the device’s selfie capabilities. The 5,500 mAh battery, paired with Super VOOC Charging, allows for rapid charging and extended usage time.
Realme GT 6T
The Realme GT 6T showcases the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset, featuring an octa-core configuration (2.8 GHz single core, 2.6 GHz quad-core, and 1.9 GHz tri-core), along with 8 GB of RAM. This device is equipped with a 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, offering a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It features a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP secondary camera, plus a 32 MP front camera for high-quality selfies. Its 5,500 mAh battery with Super VOOC Charging ensures both extended power and rapid charging capabilities.