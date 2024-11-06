In a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is swiftly redefining smartphone capabilities, mid-range devices are no exception. AI has transformed into an essential element, enhancing everything from camera quality to processing power, offering high-end features at affordable prices. As the festive season unfolds, it is an ideal time to consider upgrading to a new device. Here is a curated list of the best AI-powered smartphones under ₹30,000 available on Amazon and Flipkart, which combine impressive camera performance, fluid displays, and robust processing power.