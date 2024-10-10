In today's era of AI-driven smartphones, artificial intelligence has evolved beyond a mere trend, becoming a key feature even in midrange devices. Whether it is enhancing camera quality or optimizing processing power, AI is now a vital component of modern smartphones. If you are searching for a phone with an excellent camera, efficient performance, and a vibrant AMOLED display during this festive season, your search ends here. We have curated a list of the best smartphones under ₹30,000, available on Amazon and Flipkart, that offer all the features you need.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core processor featuring a 2.63 GHz single core, 2.4 GHz tri-core, and 1.8 GHz quad-core configuration, backed by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It comes with 8 GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and enhanced performance. The 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate, ensuring a fluid and responsive visual experience. In terms of photography, it offers a 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP triple-camera setup on the rear, complemented by a 50 MP front camera for stunning selfies. The phone is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery, supporting Turbo Power Charging, and features a USB Type-C port for fast data transfer and charging.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

This smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor with a 3 GHz dual-core and 2 GHz hexa-core configuration, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and features a 6.7-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. For photography, it offers a 50 MP + 50 MP dual-camera setup with an LED flash on the rear, and a 50 MP front camera for selfies. The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4 features an octa-core processor with a 2.8 GHz single core, 2.6 GHz quad-core, and 1.9 GHz tri-core configuration, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset. It is equipped with 8 GB of RAM for multitasking and smooth performance. The 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offers a 120 Hz refresh rate.

For photography, the phone has a 50 MP + 8 MP dual-camera setup on the back, along with a 16 MP front camera for high-quality selfies. The device is fueled by a large 5500 mAh battery, supporting Super VOOC Charging for rapid power-ups, and includes a USB Type-C port for efficient charging and data transfer.

Realme GT 6T

This smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor, with a 2.8 GHz single core, 2.6 GHz quad-core, and 1.9 GHz tri-core configuration, fueled by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chipset. It offers 8 GB of RAM for high-performance usage. The 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display features a 120 Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, it boasts a 50 MP + 8 MP dual-camera setup with dual LED flash on the rear, and a 32 MP front camera for clear and vibrant selfies. The phone is powered by a 5500 mAh battery that supports Super VOOC Charging.

POCO F6

The POCO F6 is powered by an octa-core processor with a 3 GHz single core, 2.8 GHz quad-core, and 2 GHz tri-core configuration, driven by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. It is equipped with 8 GB of RAM. The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display features a 120 Hz refresh rate and offers a 50 MP + 8 MP dual-camera setup with a ring LED flash on the back. It houses a 20 MP front camera for selfies. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports Turbo Charging.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!