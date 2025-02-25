In 2025, if you have a budget of ₹35,000, and want a smartphone that delivers on the basics, without major compromises, there are multiple options from the likes of OnePlus, Motorola and more. Here, let us tell you the best options you have under this price, and what you can expect from them after buying. Read on.

OnePlus 12R OnePlus 12R initially launched for over ₹40,000 but now after the OnePlus 13 series launch, the prices have come down. How low? Well, you can now get the same for ₹29,999 after offers or ₹32,999 without offers on Amazon, and that makes it one of the most value for money devices at this price point. For this price, you get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 2023’s Qualcomm mobile flagship, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a dual camera setup consisting of a 50mp main wide camera and an 8mp ultra wide shooter. You also have a large 5500 mah battery and we think it certainly is one of best balanced phones you can get at price point.

OnePlus Nord 4 The OnePlus Nord 4 is another reliable option to consider under ₹30,000. Not only does it pack a fast performer in form of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, you also get a premium feeling design with a metal and glass design that does feel premium in hand. Further, you get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in the base model, and for the optics, the device comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro If you want a clean software experience, and phone with a vegan leather back finish, and a curved screen, and also don’t want to compromise on internals, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro could be a good option. It packs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel, and you do get a versatile camera setup with a 50MP main shooter, a 13 ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto camera, too. For selfies, you have a 50MP shooter.